With individual player awards set to be unveiled Monday evening, the NBA released their first and second All-Defensive teams. Among the 10 players selected were two members of the San Antonio Spurs – Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Leonard was named to the All-Defensive first team for the third time in his career, while Green was named to the All-Defensive second team for the first time in his career.

During the regular season, the wing tandem were a crucial part of the Spurs having the best defensive rating in the NBA, as the team held opponents to 100.9 points per 100 possessions in the average game.

Joining Leonard on the All-Defensive first team are Warriors forward Draymond Green, Clippers guard Chris Paul, Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, and Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert, Draymond, and Leonard are also the three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award, which will be announced Monday evening. Leonard comes in as the back-to-back winner of the DPOY award.

Joining Green on the All-Defensive second team are Grizzlies guard Tony Allen, Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Thunder forward Andre Roberson.

Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge received one vote in the voting for the All-NBA Defensive teams.