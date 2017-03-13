AT&T CENTER – The San Antonio Spurs will get the 8th leading scorer in the NBA back Monday evening when they host the Atlanta Hawks, as All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard has completed the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Leonard suffered a hit to the head last Thursday in the Spurs’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After displaying signs of a concussion, he had to go through the steps of the league’s concussion protocol, which included missing Saturday’s win against the Golden State Warriors.

With Leonard back, the Spurs get their best defensive player on the floor and their go-to player on offense, as Leonard averages 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 58 games.

As for LaMarcus Aldridge and his minor heart arrhythmia situation, Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said that Aldridge went out of town to see medical personnel, and he should be back in San Antonio either Monday night or Tuesday evening.

The Spurs will still be thin at the 1 against the Hawks, as both Tony Parker (back stiffness) and Dejounte Murray (left groin) still haven’t been cleared to play by the team, so expect 39-year old Manu Ginobili to carry some of the backup point guard responsibilities.

A Spurs win Monday would move them to number one in the standings, as they’d be tied with the Warriors for the best record in the league, and since San Antonio won Saturday, they’ll now hold the head-to-head tie breaker going forward.

