According to several reports, San Antonio Spurs all-star forward Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow.

Leonard, who initially injured his ankle in the semifinal series against the Houston Rockets, exited Game 1 after he re-injured it while landing on Zaza Pachulia’s outstretched foot after an attempted jump shot.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich addressed the media while Leonard was undergoing an MRI and voiced his displeasure with Pachulia, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“This is crap,” Popovich said. “And because he has this history, it can’t just be, ‘Ah, it was inadvertent. He didn’t have intent.’ Who gives a damn what his intent was. You ever hear of manslaughter? You still go to jail if you are texting and you end up killing somebody. But you might not have intended to do that. All I care about is what I saw. All I care about is what happened. And the history there (indicates there was intent).”

The loss of Leonard, even if just for one game, is a big blow to the Spurs. While they were able to close out the Rockets with Leonard sidelined, the Warriors and their myriad of offensive weapons are an entirely different beast altogether.

I would expect Jonathon Simmons to get the start tomorrow, and the Spurs will likely need more of the same from him and another big game from LaMarcus Aldridge as he once again becomes the focal point of the offense.