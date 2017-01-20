Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs were without Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Head Coach Gregg Popovich for much of their game on Thursday. However, it would prove to not matter much with Kawhi Leonard leading the way.

Leonard scored 34 points as he led the Spurs to a 118-104 win over the Denver Nuggets at the AT&T Center on Thursday night.

Rookie Dejounte Murray added a career-high 24 points, while LaMarcus Aldridge and David Lee chipped in 10 for San Antonio, who won their second straight game.

On the night Leonard was named an All-Star starter for the second consecutive year, he had his fifth straight 30-point game.

Tony Parker missed the game with a sore left foot, but is expected to play in the next game for the Spurs.

The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic’s career-high 35 points. Will Barton added 18 for Denver (17-24), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Gasol out: Pau Gasol suffered a broken finger in pregame warm ups and is expected to be out ‘awhile’ according to Popovich.

Pau Gasol suffered an injury during the warm-up period prior to tonight’s game. X-rays taken show a fracture of his left fourth metacarpal. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 20, 2017

Up next: The Spurs 33-9 on the season and will return to the court on Saturday night when they travel to Cleveland to face the defending champion Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. inside Quicken Loans Arena.