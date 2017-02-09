Highlights:

The way Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spoke about his team after their win in Philadelphia, you’d think it was a loss. It just shows despite a solid record, the future Hall of Fame coach is still unhappy with his team’s play as we near the All-Star break.

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points as he led the Spurs to a 111-103 over the Philadelphia 76ers inside the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

Tony Parker added 18 points and LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, who bounced back from their loss in Memphis.

Danny Green had 11 points as all five San Antonio starters were in double figures.

“I’m totally impressed with the Sixers,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “We didn’t play a good 48 minutes. We played good the last three, four, five. We didn’t move that well. We didn’t get that many assists. We held the ball. We turned it over. It was very disappointing.”

The Sixers were led by Dario Saric and Jahlil Okafor, who both had 20 points. The loss for Philadelphia (18-34), have lost five straight games.

Road trippin’: The Spurs are on their annual Rodeo Road Trip and won their first game of the journey. The Silver and Black have never had a losing record on the trip since it began back in 2003.

Up next: The Spurs are now 40-12 on the season and will return to the court on Friday when they make a stop in Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons at 6 p.m.