We are two games into the first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs, and after two offensively solid performances, the Spurs have taken a 2-0 lead over the 7th-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs are shooting 49.5% from the field on the series, besting their opponent by 11 points. In a Game 1 111-82 blowout, the Spurs connected on 41 of 77 attempts from the field and 52.6% from beyond the arc on 10-for-19 shooting.

Though the silver and black didn’t perform as well from three-point range in the 96-82 Game 2 victory, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Danny Green all contributed to the Spurs’ nine made three pointers. Pau Gasol, who is currently on the way to becoming the most accurate 7-foot 3-point shooter, is shooting a whopping 53.8% from downtown.

Not only is Gasol making an impact from long distance, Danny Green made a meaningful comeback from long range making 4-of-5 3-pointers in the Game 2 win. Similarly, Tony Parker came to play in this first round matchup scoring 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting in Game 1 and 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting and 3-for-5 from 3-point land in Game 2. Parker has been accurate and has given the Spurs an added deep threat when he sets up from either corner.

Finally, Kawhi Leonard’s career season has only gotten better in this first round series. The MVP hopeful beat his playoff career high with 32 points in Game 1 Saturday night, but then immediately beat that short-lived record with 37 points in Game 2. The star forward is shooting 71.4% from the field this series.

While the Spurs look to be off to a great start and right where they want to be going into Memphis on Thursday for Game 3, there is always room for improvement. The Spurs could use better contributions from LaMarcus Aldridge, who only accounted for 11 points in Game 2.

If the Spurs can continue to keep the offense rolling and reduce some of the issues a stifling Grizzlies defense can unearth, as evidenced in Game 2, they should be able to retain control of this series. The Spurs will continue their playoff stretch this Thursday at 8:30 pm in Memphis.