Highlights:

Nearly two and a half years ago, the San Antonio Spurs game in Mexico City was cancelled after a smoke problem in the arena. On Saturday night, the game was finally played and it was worth the wait for the fans.

Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 38 points, but it was not enough as the Spurs fell 108-105 to the Phoenix Suns inside the Mexico City Arena on Saturday.

Manu Ginobili added 16 points and Tony Parker chipped in 14. LaMarcus Aldridge had 13 points for San Antonio, who lost their second consecutive game.

Leonard had a chance to tie the game late after he was fouled on the three-point line. However, he missed one of his three attempts and Pau Gasol also missed a crucial free throw. Phoenix would run out the clock.

Turnovers and free throws hurt the Silver and Black. The Spurs went 24-of-34 from the free throw line and committed 16 turnovers in the game.

The Suns were led by Devin Booker’s 39 points. Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and 10 assists for Phoenix (13-27), who played two games in Mexico in the regular season.

Up next: The Spurs are now 31-9 on the season and will return to the court on Tuesday night when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.