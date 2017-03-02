Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Project Spurs
Leonard’s clutch shot lifts Spurs past Pacers in thriller
Posted by on March 2, 2017

Highlights:

The first game back from their Rodeo Road Trip was not pretty, but as they say: “its not how you start – but how you finish”.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and 10 rebounds, including the game-winner, lifting the San Antonio Spurs to a 100-99 win over the Indiana Pacers at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night.

David Lee and Pau Gasol each added 18 points for San Antonio, who were without Tony Parker – who missed the game with an injured quad.

The win was the fifth straight for San Antonio and their first home game in over a month due to the Rodeo Road Trip.

“Coach Pop drew up a good play,” Leonard said of his game-winner. “LaMarcus set a good screen to free me up. I got an easy catch in that corner.”

The Pacers were led by Paul George’s 22 points. C.J. Miles added 19 and Myles Turner had 16 for Indiana (31-30), who fought with San Antonio to the very end.

Big man from downtown: Since returning from injury, Pau Gasol has gone 7-of-8 from three-point range.

Up next: The Spurs are now 46-13 on the season and will return to the court on Friday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. inside the Smoothie King Center.

