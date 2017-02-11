Highlights:

The thing that makes Kawhi Leonard that makes him so good is his consistency. That was on display as the Silver and Black made their final visit to the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Leonard scored 32 points for the second straight game as he led the Spurs to a 103-92 win over the Detroit Pistons inside the Palace of Auburn Hills on Friday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Dwayne Dedmon chipped in 17 points and 17 rebounds for San Antonio, who began a stretch of three games in four nights.

San Antonio led by eight points after the first quarter and opened the second quarter on a 12-2 run to build a 20-point lead.

The Pistons were led by Andre Drummond’s 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ish Smith added 15 off the bench for Detroit (25-29), who had won seven of their previous eight at home.

Gasol on the mend: Pau Gasol has joined the Spurs on their Rodeo Road Trip and could be back in action following the All-Star break.

Up next: The Spurs are now 41-12 on the season and will return to the court on Sunday afternoon to face the New York Knicks at 2:30 p.m. inside Madison Square Garden.