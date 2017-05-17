Manu Ginobili’s clutch Game 5 block of James Harden in the Western Conference semifinals was one of the biggest single plays of that game and series, with the San Antonio Spurs securing the home win and going on to end the series in Houston in Game 6.

A friend of Project Spurs, Pinales Illustrated, has immortalized this moment in an art print, available in three different sizes, starting with the 8.5×11 at $20.

This illustration is in honor of “The Block” or “The Block Heard Around The World”… (working title).

What Manu did against the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Semifinals was incredible. His 12 points aren’t what we all remember though. It was this block. This play. This display of veteran awareness that will never cease to amaze me. So… I created this to have something to hang that would remind me constantly of my love for this team and Manu Ginobili.

It is printed on high quality paper and packaged in a cellophane bag with backing board and bend proof mailer to prevent bending or damage and shipped with the utmost care to ensure it arrives safely to you.

You can find all kinds of Spurs memorabilia and promotional products printed with the same logo or design all over the place, but prints like these are pretty rare and would make a great addition to your Spurs “cave.”

Make sure to get your copy by heading over to the Etsy store.