Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs were without four of their main players as they continued their road trip. However, Patty Mills stepped up in their absence, leading the Silver and Black to another road win.

Mills scored 20 points as he led the Spurs to a 112-86 win over the Brooklyn Nets inside the Barclays Center on Monday night.

Pau Gasol (broken bone, left hand), Tony Parker (sore left foot), Manu Ginobili (back spasms), and Kawhi Leonard (rest) all missed the game.

San Antonio had a 39-point third quarter to open the game up and never look back.

”Everyone gets excited to be able to get the chance to get out there and play, but nothing changes,” Mills said. ”The game plan’s still the same, what’s expected of us is the same, so it’s just that opportunity. But there is that excitement when we do it the right way, play the right way, share the ball and everyone does their little piece.”

Isaiah Whitehead scored 19 points for the Nets. Brook Lopez added 12 points for Brooklyn (9-37), who own the worst record in the league.

Anthony added: With Pau Gasol out for at least a month, Spurs signed Joel Anthony to a 10-day contract. The 34-year-old was with the Spurs in training camp and made his season debut, grabbing four rebounds in five minutes.

Up next: The Spurs are now 35-9 on the season and will return to the court tomorrow night when they face the Toronto Raptors inside the Air Canada Centre at 6 p.m.