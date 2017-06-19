Saturday, EuroHoops.net reported the San Antonio Spurs intend to bring draftees Nikola Milutinov (26th pick in 2015 draft) and Nemanja Dangubic (54th pick in 2014 draft) stateside to work out this summer in San Antonio. In the EuroHooops report, they stated that it’s unlikely Dangubic joins the team this coming season, because he’s still under contract until the end of the 2018 season with Crvena Zvezda.

However, when it comes to Milutinov’s future, the Spurs do have a timeline to look at. The Spurs would have until July 15 to use the NBA buyout clause for Milutinov, and if they didn’t initiate it before that date, then it would expire and Milutinov will be playing in Greece with Olympiacos once more next season. A July 15 expiration date on Milutinov’s NBA out gives the Spurs some flexibility to make their initial moves in free agency, then, they can determine if they’ll need Milutinov this season or if they can wait until next season. For instance, teams can start signing free agents or trading players after July 6. If the Spurs lose or move a center and they’re out of options, they could choose to bring Milutinov next season. In another scenario, if they do retain centers or find one in free agency or through the draft, then they can continue to allow Milutinov to play in Greece next season. Should the Spurs choose to bring Milutinov over this season, he would have a cap hold of $1.4 million on their books this summer.

Last season with Olympiacos, Milutinov played in 36 Euroleague games and averaged 12:41 minutes, 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. In 24 games with Crvena Zvezda, Dangubic played 19:20 minutes and averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.

Draft Prospects Update

Sunday evening, Michael Scotto of BasketballInsiders.com reported the Spurs worked out draft prospects Caleb Swanigan, Kennedy Meeks, Thomas Bryant, Nigel Williams-Goss, London Perrantes and Isaiah Hicks that day.

Project Spurs’ own Benjamin Bornstein wrote detailed scouting reports previously on Swanigan and Bryant. Using the NBA’s 2017 official draft guide, here are a few strengths of the other players the Spurs worked out.

Meeks: 6’10 forward from North Carolina

A big, physical presence inside. … Very productive on both the offensive and defensive glass. … Has outstanding hands than enable him to snatch balls in traffic. … Excellent interior passer.

Williams-Goss: 6’3 guard from Gonzaga

Has good size and length at point guard. … Solid floor general who plays with poise. … Crafty mid-range scorer. … Capable three-point shooter. … Has good feel for running the pick-and-roll.

Perrantes: 6’2 guard from Virginia

Pass-first point guard with a tremendous feel for the game. … Keeps defenders off balance with his ability to change speeds and control his dribble. … Delivers crisp, on-time passes to teammates. … Has become a more confident outside shooter.

Hicks: 6’9 forward from North Carolina

Strong and athletic. … Powers through smaller defenders and can finish above the rim. … Uses his chiseled frame to carve out space in the post and draw fouls. … Shoots a solid percentage from the free throw line. … Strong enough to hold his ground defensively in the post. Can also jump out and defend smaller players.

Photo: Euroleague.net