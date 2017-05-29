On May 5, 2017, San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker had successful surgery on his ruptured left quadriceps tendon during the Spurs’ second round series with the Houston Rockets.

Though the Spurs never put a timeline on Parker’s return, according to Parker via Eurohoops.net, he’s aiming for a January 2018 return to the court.

“I will play my best basketball when I return in January”, Parker told L’Equipe. After his injury in the NBA playoffs, the player is on the road to recovery and already wants to give it all for next season.

In the interview, Parker said he’s hoping for a full recovery within six to eight months. Parker will be 35 if he meets the January return date with a few months left in the 2018 season. Parker will be in the final year of his contract making $15.4 million next season.

With Parker out and Patty Mills about to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, the Spurs only have Dejounte Murray as their lone healthy point guard at the moment. Point guard could be an area of priority this offseason as the rumor mill has already mentioned names like Chris Paul and Derrick Rose.