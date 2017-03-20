Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs shook off a slow start and rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first quarter to defeat the Sacramento Kings 118-102 at the AT&T Center on Sunday night to snap a two-game losing skid.

Tony Parker sparked the Spurs run by scoring seven straight points and after a timeout, strong defense helped San Antonio take a 32-31 lead. Pau Gasol scored 22 points to lead the Silver and Black and LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 18.

”We moved the ball well,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”I thought we were really aggressive on both ends of the court. Came back after a couple of losses pretty well.”

The win moved San Antonio just two games behind Golden State for the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA.

The Kings were led by Buddy Hield’s 18 points. Former Spur Garrett Temple chipped in 15 for Sacramento (27-43).

Player of the game:

Tony Parker is Project Spurs’ Player of the Game. Parker sparked the Spurs with a 7-0 run of his own after previously scoring just four points the previous night in the win over Memphis.

Up next: The Spurs are now 53-16 on the season and will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m.