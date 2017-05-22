Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Project Spurs
Paul Garcia discusses Spurs-Warriors Game 4 on Sports Talk Florida
Posted by on May 22, 2017

Project Spurs editor Paul Garcia was a guest on Sports Talk Florida this afternoon to talk about tonight’s Game 4 matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

Brady Ackerman and Jerry O’Neill ask Paul about what might have been if Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard had not re-injured his ankle in Game 1, his thoughts on the criticism of LaMarcus Aldridge and his gut prediction for tonight.

Listen to the full interview by pressing play below. You can also download the mp3 file and it will be in the Spurscast iTunes feed shortly.

Download

Find the best sporting goods coupon
codes at PromoCodeWatch.com.

Check out DHgate.com for best
basketball shoes

2017 super bowl commercials

Best Sporting Goods at Newfrog.com

Binary Broker Top List

BinaryMinery.com

San Antonio Home Security Judge