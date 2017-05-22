Project Spurs editor Paul Garcia was a guest on Sports Talk Florida this afternoon to talk about tonight’s Game 4 matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

Brady Ackerman and Jerry O’Neill ask Paul about what might have been if Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard had not re-injured his ankle in Game 1, his thoughts on the criticism of LaMarcus Aldridge and his gut prediction for tonight.

Listen to the full interview by pressing play below. You can also download the mp3 file and it will be in the Spurscast iTunes feed shortly. https://media.blubrry.com/spurscast/p/dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/paulsportstalk1080.mp3

Download