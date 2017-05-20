Project Spurs editor Paul Garcia was recently a guest on the NBA podcast, “On The NBA Beat,” and talked about the Western Conference Finals and the impact of Kawhi Leonard’s injury.

Here are a few quotes from his interview with Loren Lee Chen and Aaron Fischman:

Paul Garcia: 8:45-9:28 : “If there’s one lineup I think that can work, it’s [Dewayne] Dedmon at the 5. The only problem with that, which is why Pop hasn’t really been playing him, is that he slows down the ship on offense. He can’t shoot from the outside, he’s obviously just a rim runner, but defenses are good enough in the playoffs are good enough to take that away… They can try to go small… but they don’t have a team built to play small. They have a team built to play big, so that’s something they have trouble with. And the Warriors haven’t even thrown out their best stuff yet.”

PG: 13:31-13:47 : “Based on their track record, they’re going to respond. Whether they win or lose, they’re definitely going to put up a fight in Game 3; that’s with or without Kawhi. I think you’re going to see a different San Antonio team…It could become a blowout, but at least initially, it won’t be like ‘This game was over in the first quarter.”

Listen to the full episode below and be sure to subscribe to On The NBA Beat for more NBA podcasts. http://media.blubrry.com/on_the_nba_beat/p/dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/media.blubrry.com/almighty_ballin_the_almighty/p/content.blubrry.com/almighty_ballin_the_almighty/Ab-OTNB_235_Tas_Melas_Paul_Garcia_1_.mp3

Download