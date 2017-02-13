Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs usually do not play well in early games. That may be one of their reasons for a poor effort in the fourth game of their Rodeo Road Trip.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, but the Spurs fell 94-90 to the New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points and David Lee chipped in 10 for San Antonio, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio shot 36 percent for the game as New York’s defense stepped up, not allowing the Spurs to get to 100 points.

The Knicks were led by Carmelo Anthony, who scored 25 points. Derrick Rose added 18 points for New York (23-33), who concluded their homestand with a win.

Up next: The Spurs are now 41-13 on the season and will return to the court tomorrow night when they face the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m.