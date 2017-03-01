Wednesday the NBA announced San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich had been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for February, after the Spurs went 8-2 during the month.

Going 8-2 was not only the best record in the Western Conference during the month, but it was the Spurs’ defense that really put teams in a bind during those 10 games, as San Antonio had a defensive rating of 96.3 points per 100 possessions.

You can see just how dominant the Spurs’ defense was in February by observing the chart below, which shows the Top-5 defenses in February and where they ranked compared to the worst defense of the month, the Denver Nuggets.

Popovich earned his 17th Coach of the Month award, which is the most in NBA history. Even with Tim Duncan retiring last season, the Spurs are continuing to have an elite team this season, as they’re on pace for 64 wins, they have the best defense in the NBA and a Top-5 Offense as well on the other end.