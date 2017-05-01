In the latest Project Spurs Roundtable powered by News4SanAntonio.com and FoxSanAntonio.com, Project Spurs writers Paul Garcia and Collin Reid join host Stephen Anderson to recap the Spurs’ first round series with the Memphis Grizzlies, then the trio turns their sights to discussing the upcoming second round series with the Houston Rockets. At the end, the three writers predict who they think will come out on top after the Spurs-Rockets series comes to an end.

Be sure to check out News4SanAntonio.com and FoxSanAntonio.com for all the latest events regarding the city of San Antonio.