There have been 27 teams to win 60 games or more in a season since the 1998-99 season and the San Antonio Spurs account for six of those. While that may mean sustained success and many playoff appearances, it also means that the Spurs have had to draft particularly well with late drafts. You might recall that guys like Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili turned out pretty well despite going relatively late in each of their respective drafts. This year will be no different as the Spurs will have to find yet another diamond in the rough.

One option for them might be Florida’s do-it-all wingman in Devin Robinson. He’s shown great improvement in his three years and has taken the necessary steps to enter the NBA Draft, albeit without an agent. That gives him the option to come back for a senior season should he find he doesn’t like what scouts and front office personnel have to say about him. Here are his stats from this past year:

6’8” forward with a 6’11” wingspan and weighs 200 pounds

11.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 0.8 BPG

47.5 FG%, 39.1 3P%, 72.3 FT%

16.8 PPG (per 40), 9.2 RPG (per 40)

Robinson is your prototypical, long, lanky, athletic forward in today’s NBA game. He will have to be a more willing shooter as he allowed his guards to make plays and create shots for him throughout the season. He has a good pump fake and one dribble move, but needs to hit the shot more often once he shakes free of his defender. His streaky free throw shooting needs to be handled, but that can be remedied with a shooting coach at the next level.

He can also be a guy off the bench who defends multiple positions as he really worked on that aspect of his game under coach Mike White the past two seasons. He had 2.1 defensive win shares (remember that the college season is less than half of the pro season, even with the NCAA Tournament) and a defensive rating of 93.5 this season.

He has gone through the process of declaring for the NBA Draft, but he has not hired an agent, so he could very well come back for a senior season if he doesn’t get the feedback he was hoping for.

Photo: OnlyGators.com