The San Antonio Spurs are still rolling — as if that surprises you by now — with a 25-6 record. You know what that means. The Spurs are second in the West and are looking like they will be making the playoffs for the 85th year in a row — ok, maybe it’s only the 20th. That leaves them on the outside looking in as far the NBA Draft Lottery goes.

That means we get to speculate who will fall to the Spurs in the late first round and who they might pluck from the college ranks. We’ve been over quite a few options and now here’s another in Oklahoma State point guard Juwan Evans.

The 6’1”, 185-pound guard is having a breakout season for the Cowboys, averaging 20.2 points, 2.5 steals, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He’s playing under a new coach in Brad Underwood after Travis Ford was let go after a disappointing season last year. Evans was also injured (shoulder) for much of the season last year explaining his explosion in scoring this season.

The diminutive guard might lack size, but he has length with a 6’4” wingspan and has a strong frame, which should make him a decent to good defender at the next level. On the offensive side, he can play at different speeds and that’s exactly what he’ll need in the pros. He’s a willing passer and often finds his teammates wide open for shots thanks to his drives deep into the paint.

His three-point shooting is at an incredible 56 percent clip, but he’s only taking 2.3 shots from downtown a game. He shoots about 47 percent overall from the floor, but hasn’t really proven that he can be consistent in the paint or in the mid-range. He’ll have to work on getting his feet set more on his shot, but when he does get set, he becomes a much better shooter.

He does have some things to work on going forward, but he has already shown that he’s willing to work on them and can improve. That’s half the battle and one he can win with the help from the Spurs’ coaching staff.

Photo: TulsaWorld.com