The San Antonio Spurs are in full scout and draft mode heading into the last few weeks before the June NBA Draft. They have picks 29 and 59 this year and while the draft isn’t particularly deep as far as top notch talent goes, there are some steals to be had with their picks. One of those steals could be South Carolina’s P.J. Dozier. Here are his measurables:

6’7”, 205 pounds

6’11” wingspan

13.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.7 SPG

40.7 FG%, 29.8 3P%

17.4 Player Efficiency Rating

Max Vert of 39 inches

Dozier needs to get a little strong for his size, but he could be a nice defensive weapon if the Spurs were to take him. He’s been mocked anywhere from 26 to 46 so it really could depend on what teams like about him and if they are willing to take him early in the second or late in the first round. Regardless of how teams may feel about him, he will be able to play defense on two or three positions in the NBA and was a steal machine for the Gamecocks.

Most people think that Dozier rode the coattails of a Final Four run on the way to making his decision — and they would not be wrong. While he probably could have used another year in school, he does have some nice qualities that teams need.

He can score fairly well on the move and he can handle the ball well enough to get to the cup when needed. He’s a good rebounder at his position as well and his athleticism certainly helps in that regard as well as helping him get to the rim on his drives.

He clearly struggles to shoot the ball other than when he’s getting into the paint and at the rim so that’s a negative sign. He did improve his shooting from his freshman season to his sophomore season though, so he has shown the want to get better. With some proper coaching and extra gym work, his mechanics could be fixed and his shot could become serviceable.

Photo: TheState.com