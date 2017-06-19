San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ettore Messina is expected to sign a two-year contract extension to remain coaching alongside Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, per Sportando.com.

Since arriving in the summer of 2014, Messina has been assistant coach for the Spurs and he’s seen the team go 183-63 over those last three seasons, including an appearance in the Western Conference Finals this past season.

This summer, Messina will be coaching the Italian National team one last time at Eurobasket 2017.

In the past, Messina has reportedly been a head coaching candidate among other NBA teams. During his tenure with the Spurs, in the event Popovich had to miss a game during the regular season, Messina was the one who was the active head coach for that game(s).