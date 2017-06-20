According to the Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol will decline his $16.1 million player option for the 2017-2018 season, and instead sign a long term deal with San Antonio on a smaller annual salary.

In the video below, the Spurs’ new cap situation is broken down in detail with the Gasol news and it shows how the Spurs can open up close to $27.8 million in cap space this summer.

Gasol had until June 29 to inform the team of his decision to either exercise his player option or decline.