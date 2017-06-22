In what isn’t being seeing as a surprising move, the San Antonio Spurs will reportedly tender a $1.6 million qualifying offer to shooting guard Jonathon Simmons, which will make him a restricted free agent on July 1.

Being a restricted free agent means if Simmons signs an offer sheet with another team after the moratorium period (July 6), the Spurs would have just 48 hours to either match the offer and retain Simmons, or allow him to sign elsewhere.

According to the report by the San Antonio Express News, 12 teams have interest in Simmons. In the video below, the Spurs’ new cap projection is broken down now that the league will reportedly have a lower salary cap of $99 million. The video also explains why timing will be important for the Spurs depending on when and if Simmons signs an offer sheet with another team.