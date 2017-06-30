According to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, the San Antonio Spurs will meet with unrestricted free agent Andre Iguodala as soon as free agency begins on July 1.

If the Spurs renounced all free agents except Jonathon Simmons (whom they will reportedly offer an early deal), San Antonio could offer Iguodala around $19.3 million and still have the room exception ($4.3 million) available.

The most San Antonio could offer Iguodala barring trades would be $20.7 million, but that would mean losing Simmons and Bryn Forbes. They’d still have the room exception ($4.3 million) in this scenario.

The Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have all also been linked to having interest in Iguodala, according to various reports.

Teams can begin contacting free agents at 11:01 PM CST Friday evening.