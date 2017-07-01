According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the San Antonio Spurs have reached an agreement on a 4-year, $50 million deal to re-sign Patty Mills.

Signing Mills at $12.5 million on an average scale is really good for the Spurs considering prior to free agency, Mills was expected to see deals as high as $17-18 million on average.

The Spurs will keep Mills’ $6.8 million cap hold on the books and still have around $13.3 million in cap space if they renounce all other free agents except Jonathon Simmons.