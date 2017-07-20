According to Zach Lowe of ESPN.com, the San Antonio Spurs will sign 6’9″ forward Matt Costello to the brand new NBA/G-League 2-way contract.

How does this new 2-way contract work?

It allows each NBA team to offer two 2-way contracts each season and that player will play most of the season in the G-League (Austin Spurs for Costello), but, the NBA team (Spurs), is allowed to call that player up to the NBA for up to 45 days throughout the regular season.

During the days Costello is with the San Antonio Spurs, he’ll be earning part of the NBA minimum salary of $815,615. When he’s in the G-League, Costello will be earning the G-League salary that’s been established.

This new type of contract will allow Costello to grow in the Spurs’ system in Austin and will only allow for the Spurs to call him up to the NBA, not other NBA teams, like with typical G-League contracts.

The 2-way contract can be signed for up to two years and should Costello finish the season on the 2-way contract, the Spurs can make him a restricted free agent next summer. Should the Spurs want to provide Costello with a guaranteed roster spot on their 15-man roster this season, they’d need to use up the 45 NBA days on the 2-year contract and then have the roster space to sign him for the rest of the NBA season.

Last season Costello was on the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies teams before the season started, but he ended up playing 23 games in the G-League with the Iowa Energy, where he averaged 9.6 points and 10.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game.

The Spurs still have one more 2-way roster spot available. There were conflicting reports prior that the team would offer that contract to 2017 second round draftee Jaron Blossomgame, but that has yet to be verified.

