Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs were without four main players against a high scoring Toronto Raptors team. The Silver and Black were not suppose to win this game coming off a back-to-back.

But they did just that.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points as he led the Spurs to a 108-106 win over the Raptors inside the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday, as San Antonio continued their week on the road.

Patty Mills added 18 off the bench, while David Lee and Dejounte Murray each chipped in 11 for San Antonio, who won their fifth straight.

All game long, San Antonio seemed to be in control. The third quarter saw Toronto tie the game and take their first lead of the night on a pair of free throws from Terrance Ross. Aldridge would seal the win for San Antonio with free throws and Norman Powell missed a three-pointer as time expired.

”Down the stretch, very honestly, it just went away,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”We didn’t do anything special to deserve it other than playing hard just like they did, so we’re thrilled with the win.”

Kawhi Leonard, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Jonathon Simmons all missed the game with injuries.

The Raptors were led by Kyle Lowry’s 30 points. Ross added 21 and Powell chipped in 16 for Toronto (28-17), who are three games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan (right ankle) did not play for Toronto.

Road Warriors: With the win, the Spurs improved to 20-4 away from the AT&T Center. They became the eighth team in NBA history to win 20 of their first 24 games, according to NBA Stats.

Up next: The Spurs are now 36-9 on the season and will return to the court on Friday when they travel to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m.