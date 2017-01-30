Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs were coming off a long road trip and beginning a four game homestand. Unfortunately, they did not expect it to start with a loss against a lowly in-state rival.

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, but it was not enough as the Spurs fell 105-101 to the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center on Sunday night.

Tony Parker and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points apiece and Manu Ginobili added 10 for San Antonio, who will begin their annual Rodeo Road Trip following their homestand at the end of the week.

San Antonio never really looked in sync on either end of the court. Offensively they missed shots that were open and made several defensive errors.

”Too many mental errors defensively,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”I thought we did a really poor job discipline-wise. . Too many weak-side errors defensively where they got to the rim too easily. You know, we scored points. I know we got 100 points, 101 points, that’s fine, but the mental mistakes were really costly.”

The Mavericks were led by Seth Curry’s 24 points and 10 rebounds. Harrison Barnes added 19 and Wes Matthews chipped in 17 for Dallas (17-30), who rallied from a 15-point deficit to grab the win.

Dallas’ win was their first in San Antonio since November 2010.

San Antonio had a chance to win late as they cranked up their defense, holding Dallas to five points in the final three minutes. Unfortunately, the offense would not get hot as the Silver and Black dropped their sixth home game of the season.

Up next: The Spurs are now 36-11 on the season and will return to the court when they welcome Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder to the AT&T Center on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.