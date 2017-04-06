Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs played their stars Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge in the first half only as the Silver and Black could not rally back from a 26-point deficit and fell 102-95 to the Los Angeles Lakers at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night.

Tony Parker had a team-high 14 points to lead the Silver and Black. Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Anderson each added 11 for San Antonio, who never led in the game.

”They were physical,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”They got after it, they did a good job, they deserved to win.”

San Antonio scored just 14 points in the first quarter, a season low and were outscored 58-38 in the paint.

The Lakers were led by Tyler Ennis’ 19 points as he filled in for the injured DeAngelo Russell. Jordan Clarkson added 17 for Los Angeles (23-55), who are looking to secure a top three draft pick.

Up next: The Spurs are now 60-18 on the season and will return to the court on Friday when they travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m.