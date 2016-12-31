Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs know they are still working the kinks out as they get ready to turn the page on another calendar year. Missing their star player, the Silver and Black turned to their veterans to help them grab one more home win in 2016.

Tony Parker scored 18 points as he helped the Spurs defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-94 at the AT&T Center to close out the 2016 portion of their schedule.

Danny Green added 18, going 6-of-9 from three-point range. Jonathon Simmons chipped in 19 for San Antonio, who won their fourth straight overall and seven straight home game.

The Silver and Black struggled in the first half, trailing by as many as 13 points. A pair of three-pointers from Manu Ginobili and Green cut the deficit to five points at halftime.

The Trail Blazers were led by C.J. McCollum’s 29 points. Maurice Harkless and Allen Crabbe each added 12 for Portland (14-21), who was without star point guard Damian Lillard.

Up next: The Spurs are now 27-6 on the season and will return to the court on Sunday afternoon for their first game of 2017 against the Atlanta Hawks inside Phillips Arena at 5 p.m.