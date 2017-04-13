Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs closed out the 2016-17 regular season with a road loss to the Utah Jazz by a final score of 101-97 inside the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday night. The loss was the third straight to end the season for the Silver and Black.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 18 points, while Kawhi Leonard had 14. Coach Gregg Popovich played his regular starters, hoping they would get some kind of rhythm going into the postseason this weekend.

Utah led most of the night until rookie Dejounte Murray’s bucket to briefly put San Antonio ahead. However, the Jazz bench was too much for the Spurs – who would end the season on a losing streak of meaningless games after clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

”Quin (Snyder) and I basically did the same thing,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”Got some good minutes for the main players so they get a good workout tonight. And then, at the very end, the young kids came in played.”

The Jazz were led by Gordon Hayward’s 14 points. Utah will be the No. 5 seed and play the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round.

Mr. 20,000: Pau Gasol recorded his 20,000th career point tonight as he finished with 13 points in the loss.

Season wrap up: The Spurs finished the 2016-17 regular season with a 61-21 record and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. San Antonio finished 31-10 at home and 30-11 away from the AT&T Center.

Up next: The Spurs will open the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the No. 7 seed Memphis Grizzlies with Game 1 on Saturday night at the AT&T Center at 7 p.m.