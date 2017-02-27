Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Project Spurs
Spurs close out Rodeo Trip with rout of Lakers in L.A.
Posted by on February 26, 2017

Highlights:

The end of a long road trip usually comes with fatigue. However, for the San Antonio Spurs it was a chance to easily wind up with a win over the Kobe-less Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points in 25 minutes as he led the Spurs to a 119-98 win over the Lakers on Sunday afternoon to complete their eight-game Rodeo Road Trip.

Pau Gasol added 15 points and LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 16 for San Antonio, who will return home this week for the first time in a month.

San Antonio took the lead in the first quarter and never trailed, leading by as many as 26 points.

The Lakers were led by Brandon Ingram’s career-high 22 points.

San Antonio finishes their Rodeo Road Trip with a 6-2 record and have won 9 of their past 11 games overall.

Up next: The Spurs are now 45-13 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday when they face the Indiana Pacers at the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.

Find the best sporting goods coupon
codes at PromoCodeWatch.com.

Check out DHgate.com for best
basketball shoes

2017 super bowl commercials

Best Sporting Goods at Newfrog.com

Binary Broker Top List

BinaryMinery.com

San Antonio Home Security Judge