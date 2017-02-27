Highlights:

The end of a long road trip usually comes with fatigue. However, for the San Antonio Spurs it was a chance to easily wind up with a win over the Kobe-less Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points in 25 minutes as he led the Spurs to a 119-98 win over the Lakers on Sunday afternoon to complete their eight-game Rodeo Road Trip.

Pau Gasol added 15 points and LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 16 for San Antonio, who will return home this week for the first time in a month.

San Antonio took the lead in the first quarter and never trailed, leading by as many as 26 points.

The Lakers were led by Brandon Ingram’s career-high 22 points.

San Antonio finishes their Rodeo Road Trip with a 6-2 record and have won 9 of their past 11 games overall.

Up next: The Spurs are now 45-13 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday when they face the Indiana Pacers at the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.