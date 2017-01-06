Highlights:

It may have been cold in Denver on Thursday night, but the San Antonio Spurs still stayed hot as they coasted to another road win in the Rocky Mountains.

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in a game-high 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting as he led the Spurs to a 127-99 win over the Denver Nuggets inside the Pepsi Center.

Aldridge was hot from tip-off, hitting the first shot of the game. He scored 11 of his 28 in the third quarter and has been averaging 23.6 points per game in his last three contests.

“It does well when I get into a rhythm early,” Aldridge said. T.P. (Tony Parker) has been giving me touches early and it helps me the rest of the game.”

Kawhi Leonard added 24 points and Parker chipped in 21 for San Antonio, who will play five of their next six games at the AT&T Center.

Pau Gasol had 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the win.

San Antonio took control in the third quarter thanks to Aldridge, who scored six consecutive points and looked to attack on both ends of the floor.

The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Danilo Gallineri added 13 for Denver (14-22), who lost their fourth straight.

Kenneth Faried missed the game for the Nuggets with a sore back.

Up next: The Spurs are now 29-7 on the season and will return home to welcome Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.