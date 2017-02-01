Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs had two poor defensive games and knew they would need to be perfect if they wanted to slow down Russell Westbrook. That’s exactly what they were as they snapped their quick losing skid.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points as he led the Spurs to a 108-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the AT&T Center on Tuesday night, snapping their two game losing streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge was the only other player in double figures with 25 points.

Leonard helped the Silver and Black seal the victory by scoring 12 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight.

The Thunder were led by Russell Westbrook’s 27 points, 14 assists and six rebounds, but was not able to get a triple double. Steven Adams added 12 points for Oklahoma City (28-21), who met San Antonio for the first time since eliminating them from the playoffs last season.

Westbrook did not scored in the final quarter, thanks to the defensive effort from Spurs guard Danny Green as the ‘triple-double machine’ was held scoreless in the final quarter.

Triple-double stoppers: The Spurs are just one of three teams in the NBA that Westbrook has failed to record a triple-double against in his career.

Up next: The Spurs are now 37-11 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday when they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.