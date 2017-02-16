Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs wanted to win their final two games before the All-Star break to get some momentum going into the eight days off. A crushing defeat of the lowly Orlando Magic seemed to do the trick.

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points as he led the Spurs to a 107-79 win over the Magic inside the Amway Center on Wednesday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting to break out of his shooting slump. Patty Mills added 13 for San Antonio, who secured their 20th straight winning season with their victory on Monday.

San Antonio never trailed in the game and led by as many as 25 points. Orlando made a few runs in the game, but were never able to get over the hump.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with a double-double, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green added 11 points each for Orlando (21-37), who have lost five of their last six games.

Newly acquired Terrence Ross was not available for Orlando due to Serge Ibaka not completing his physical.

Pau gets close: Pau Gasol is set to return to the Spurs lineup following the All-Star break. San Antonio went 11-4 through 15 games without their starting center.

Up next: The Spurs are now 43-13 on the season and will return to the court next Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers inside the Staples Center at 9:30 p.m. Kawhi Leonard will head to New Orleans to participate in his second straight All-Star Game this weekend.