Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs wanted to close out their homestand in style and did just that. A total team effort saw the Spurs send the fans home happy in their final home game for a month.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points as the Spurs cruised to a 121-97 win over the Denver Nuggets at the AT&T Center on Saturday night.

Jonathan Simmons, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili each added 18 points and LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 12 for San Antonio, who will embark on their annual Rodeo Road Trip next week.

”It’s important to win that one,” Parker said. ”We were serious tonight. The energy was good and now we have to maintain it on the road.”

The Nuggets were led by Jamal Murray’s 20 points off the bench. Wilson Chandler added 10 for Denver (22-28), who played four games in five nights.

San Antonio led by six to start the third quarter, but opened on a 21-7 run to seal the victory, never to trailing again.

Pop’s all alone: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich passed Jerry Sloan for the NBA record for most wins with a single franchise with 1,128 (and counting).

Tonight’s win marks Coach Pop’s 1,128th with the Spurs, the most ever with one franchise in @NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Ubk4Vs0hz5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 5, 2017

Get those air miles: The Spurs will embark on their annual Rodeo Road Trip, seeing them travel on the road for nine games and mostly on the East Coast.

Up next: The Spurs are now 39-11 on the season and will return to the court on Monday to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:30 p.m. inside FedEx Forum.