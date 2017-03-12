Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs had gotten some real bad news about their All-Star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge nine hours before tip off, he is out with a heart arrhythmia. Combined with Tony Parker, Dejounte Murray, and Kawhi Leonard sidelined. The Golden State Warriors rested their starters and Saturday’s game turned into the battle of the benches.

Patty Mills scored 21 points as he led the Spurs to a 107-85 win over the Warriors to move within a half-game for the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference.

Kyle Anderson added 13 points and David Lee chipped in 12 for San Antonio, who are hoping to have Leonard back in the lineup on Monday.

”Both sides were missing some players, but at the end of the day it’s an important game either way,” said Spurs center Pau Gasol. ”We got it done.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr opted to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.

”It’s a win we’re going to accept and keep, but wasn’t a fair fight,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”They’re Golden State. Their top four or five players weren’t there, if anybody didn’t notice. We’re supposed to win a basketball game like that.”

Ian Clark scored a career-high 36 points in the loss. Matt Barnes added 14 points and Zaza Pachulia chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds for Golden State (52-14), who have lost three straight.

Player of the game:

Patty Mills is Project Spurs’ Player of the game, scoring 18 of his 21 points in the first half. This helped jolt the Spurs as they led by as many as 28 points.

Up next: The Spurs are now 51-14 on the season and will return to the court on Monday when they welcome the Atlanta Hawks to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.