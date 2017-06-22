Quantcast
Spurs draft Derrick White with 29th pick in 2017 NBA Draft
Posted by on June 22, 2017

The San Antonio Spurs drafted 6’5 combo guard Derrick White with the 29th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Project Spurs readers might be familiar with that name because just Wednesday, Project Spurs’ own Benjamin Bornstein wrote a piece on how White’s skill set would fit the Spurs’ system.

White spent one season at Colorado University, where he averaged 18.1 points (50.7/39.6/81.3%) shooting splits, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists in 34 games, while playing 32.8 minutes per game.

Here are White’s strengths from the NBA’s Draft guide:

Strengths: Combo guard with good size and an excellent feel for the game. … Effective
scorer at all three levels – from long distance, mid-range and at the rim. … Makes good
shot/pass decisions off the dribble. … Solid athlete

For now, White will have a cap hold on the Spurs’ books until he signs his rookie contract. Drafting a 6’5 combo guard could mean the Spurs might have a price range for how much they’re willing to match a deal for free agent point guard Patty Mills.

