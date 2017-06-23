With the 59th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Clemson 6’7 forward Jaron Blossomgame.

Project Spurs’ Benjamin Bornstein wrote a prospect watch piece on Blossomgame way back in December, as Bornstein saw early on how Blossomgame’s skill set could fit the Spurs’ system.

Last season with Clemson, Blossomgame averaged 17.7 points (49.9, 25.5, 71.4% shooting splits), 6.3 rebounds in 33 games, while playing 34.3 minutes per game.

Blossomgame’s strengths from the NBA’ Draft guide are listed below:

Strengths: Prototypical size, length and explosiveness for an NBA wing. … Effective on straight-line

drives to the rim where he uses his athleticism to finish. … Has shown significant improvement as a

perimeter shooter. … Fights for rebounds in traffic and has terrific defensive potential given his physical

profile.

Spurs Assistant General Manager Brian Wright said Blossomgame, first round draftee Derrick White and Dejounte Murray will play on the Spurs’ Summer League team in July.