Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs are tuning things up for the NBA Playoffs, which begins this weekend. So wins and losses don’t really matter at this point. San Antonio’s reserves got key playing time in the team’s 99-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night inside the Moda Center – and that’s what really matters.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 18 points, while LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker added 12 points apiece for San Antonio in the loss. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich opted to rest his star players in the fourth quarter, leaving his bench to close out the game.

Danny Green returned to the lineup after he missed seven games with a left quad contusion. The former North Carolina Tar Heel finished with five points in 20 minutes.

The Trail Blazers opted to sit their star players as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum both sat out. Shabazz Napier scored a career-high 32 points for Portland (41-40), who will take on the Golden State Warriors in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Noah Vonleh made a layup at the buzzer to seal the win for the home town Blazers.

Player of the game:

The Juice (Jonathon Simmons) is Project Spurs’ Player of the game. Why? The dunk of the season.

Up next: The Spurs are now 61-20 and will return to the court on Wednesday when they close out the regular season in Utah when they take on the Jazz at 8 p.m.