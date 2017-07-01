• Simmons gauging interest from other teams

It appears San Antonio Spurs restricted free agent Jonathon Simmons will begin meeting with teams, according to a tweet from The Vertical’s Shams Charania early this morning.

Sources: RFA Jonathon Simmons has started meeting process, gauging interest from interested teams such as Sacramento, Clippers, Minnesota. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

As Paul Garcia reported yesterday, the Spurs were preparing an offer in the ballpark of $9 million per year for Simmons as he entered free agency, likely in hopes that he would verbally commit with them before taking any meetings or gauging his market value.

It appears Simmons is at least putting that offer on hold for now, and you can’t blame the 28-year-old guard. His value is likely high after his performance in the playoffs and this is likely his only opportunity for a lucrative contract in the prime of his career as he made it into the NBA late.

Simmons seems like the type of player Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau covets, but the Wolves have been mentioned as being interested in several other wing players like JJ Reddick and CJ Miles, so it’s unsure how deep-seated that interest is or if it’s just a backup plan type of deal if their first options fall through.

The Kings are the surprise of this list, considering they are already loaded down with wings, and they recently signed Bogdan Bogdanovic to a very rich rookie contract. The Kings are armed with cap space, and can possibly dangle a starting small forward spot in hopes of luring Simmons to Cowtown, but Kings blog Sactown Royalty is hoping the Kings don’t go above an offer in the area of about $11 million per year, which the Spurs would very likely match.