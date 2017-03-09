Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs were down 28 points, the largest deficit in the NBA this season. However, heart and determination would see the Silver and Black dig deep to guarantee another 50-win season.

In a true team effort, the Spurs erased a 28-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night at the AT&T Center without their two biggest stars.

Manu Ginobili had 19 points off the bench. David Lee had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Patty Mills chipped in 17 for San Antonio, who were without Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed the game to rest.

San Antonio came out as flat as can be, shooting just 26 percent and scoring 15 first quarter points. They trailed 63-48 at halftime, but came out strong in the second half as they outscored Sacramento 66-41 in the third and fourth quarters combined.

The Spurs trailed all game long until Mills hit a corner three-pointer with 6:27 left in regulation to put San Antonio on top by a single point.

”This was a character test at halftime,” said Mills. ”We could have just laid down and got ready for a big one tomorrow night (at Oklahoma City), but we crawled back in it. Just goes to show the character we have within the group.”

The Kings were led by Tyreke Evans’ 26 points. Kosta Koufos added 12 for Sacramento (25-39), who lost their sixth straight game.

Player of the game:

Patty Mills is Project Spurs’ player of the game. With his 17 points off the bench, he and David Lee provided a huge spark for the epic comeback with several key plays.

50-wins..again!: With the victory, the Spurs won 50 games for the 18th straight season – an NBA record.

Up next: The Spurs are 50-13 on the season and will return to the court on Thursday when they travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder at 7 p.m.