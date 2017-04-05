Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies will meet in the NBA Playoffs for the second consecutive year and if Wednesday is any indication, it will be a battle.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points as he led the Spurs to a 95-89 win over the Grizzlies in their final meeting of the regular season at the AT&T Center.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 15, while Tony Parker and Patty Mills each added 15 for San Antonio, who started a rare home-and-home back to back.

”They pack the paint, they don’t want you getting any easy layups,” Leonard said of the tough Memphis defense. ”They make you shoot 3s, very physical. They get their hands on a lot of balls.”

San Antonio forced overtime with a Leonard jumper and a Pau Gasol lob to LaMarcus Aldridge would deal the win for the Spurs.

The Grizzlies were led by Mike Conley’s 19 points, but left after a collision with Leonard in the fourth quarter. He did not return. Zach Randolph chipped in 18 points for Memphis in the loss.

The Spurs are now 60-17 on the season and will return to the court tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. to face the LA Lakers at the AT&T Center.