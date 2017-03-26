Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs held off a late run by the New York Knicks to earn a 106-98 win at the AT&T Center, their fourth straight. The victory keeps the Silver and Black within distance of the first place Golden State Warriors as San Antonio opens an important week of games on Monday.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 29 points and LaMarcus Aldridge recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, who led by as many as 18 points.

The Knicks rallied back in the second half, scoring 31 third quarter points and going on a 13-4 run to cut San Antonio’s lead to four. Patty Mills’ two clutch three-pointers and San Antonio tightened their defense up to re-take a 14 point lead in the final 12 minutes of action.

Derrick Rose and Willy Hernangomez led the Knicks with 24 points apiece. Kristaps Porzingis had an off night with just 12 points.

Player of the game:

Leonard scored 29 points after having an off first quarter. His key three pointers and solid effort to help Aldridge was key in San Antonio’s win over New York.

Up next: The Spurs are now 56-16 on the season and will return to the court on Monday when they take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.