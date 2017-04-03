Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs were down five players as the resting began to prepare for the upcoming playoff run for the Silver and Black. One player who did not sit out was Kawhi Leonard. He scored 25 points to lead the Spurs to a 109-103 win over the Utah Jazz at the AT&T Center on Sunday afternoon.

Tony Parker bounced back from a poor performance against the Golden State Warriors last week to score 21 points. Pau Gasol added 13 for San Antonio, who were without starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Danny Green.

San Antonio led by as many as 14 points, but Utah stormed back in the final quarter as Joe Johnson’s bucket cut the Spurs lead to 104-98. Leonard’s next shot and block would help the Silver and Black seal the win.

The Jazz were led by Rudy Gobert and Boris Diaw, who each had 19 points. Gobert added 14 rebounds and Gordon Hayward chipped in 16 for Utah (47-30), who are just a half-game ahead of the LA Clippers for fourth in the Western Conference.

Player of the game:

Tony Parker is Project Spurs’ Player of the Game. His 21 points were done in style as he turned back the clock, going back to his slashing through the paint ways and aggressive play.

Up next: The Spurs are now 59-17 on the season and will return to the court on Tuesday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a possible first round playoff series at 7:30 p.m.