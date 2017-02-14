Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs are known for bounce back wins after losses. They did just that in Indianapolis on the second night of a back-to-back, securing another winning season in the process.

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points as he led the Spurs to a 110-106 win over the Indiana Pacers inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points, while Tony Parker and Danny Green added 12 apiece for San Antonio, who improved to 3-2 on their Rodeo Road Trip.

San Antonio rode Aldridge in the final quarter as he scored 10 of his 19 points in the final quarter – including a shot plus foul to seal the win.

The Pacers were led by Paul George’s 27 points. Myles Turner added 22 for Indiana (29-26), who have lost four straight.

All they do is win: With the victory, the Spurs clinched their 20th winning season, the longest streak in NBA history.

Up next: The Spurs are now 42-13 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday when they take on the Orlando Magic in their final game before the All-Star break.