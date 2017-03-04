Highlights:

Its something about New Orleans that gets to the San Antonio Spurs. However, on this night – the Silver and Black would break out of the funk, But not without some dramatic heroics from a key bench player.

Kawhi Leonard and Patty Mills hit clutch shots down the stretch as the Spurs held on for a 101-98 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Smoothie King Center on Friday night.

Leonard scored 31 points and had a key steal to lead the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge added a double-double, posting 21 points and 15 rebounds. It was Aldridge’s first 20-point game since before the All-Star break against Orlando.

Patty Mills scored 15 points, including two clutch three-pointers in the final moments of overtime to seal the win for San Antonio.

”This year, his scoring has picked up from previous seasons, but he still makes big-time plays when he plays on our defensive end and that’s what I think defines the best players,” Spurs center Pau Gasol said of Leonard. ”These are game-winning plays, championship-caliber type of plays.”

The Pelicans were led by Anthony Davis’ 29 points and Jrue Holiday added 26. DeMarcus Cousins chipped in 19 points and 23 rebounds for New Orleans (24-38), who are 1-4 since trading with Sacramento for Cousins – but have not won with Cousins on the floor (0-4).

Up next: The Spurs are now 47-13 on the season and will return to the court tomorrow when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center at 8 p.m.