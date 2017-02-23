The NBA trade deadline officially passed Thursday at 2 PM CST. For some teams, activity took place, as teams either traded players or picks in different deals. For the San Antonio Spurs, they weren’t involved in any trade action publicly, as they look to continue the second half of their season with a roster that has given them the second best record in the NBA.

With the trade deadline now gone, the next date to watch for the Spurs is March 1 – which is the Playoff Waiver Eligibility Deadline, or, the last time a free agent can sign with a team to be included on a playoff roster. When it comes to the buyout market, the Spurs are expected to pursue center Andrew Bogut if he reaches a buyout market with Philadelphia. However, San Antonio won’t be the only team chasing Bogut, as Cleveland and Houston are also possible suitors.

Financially, the Spurs are around $13.9 million over the salary cap, which means the most they would be able to offer Bogut is the veteran minimum of $1.5 million. Meanwhile, just up north in Houston, the Rockets made some roster moves that put them in position to offer Bogut up to $3.5 million to sign in Houston. San Antonio would also have to waive a player to open room on the roster for Bogut, and since they’d be bringing in another center, Joel Anthony would probably be the player waived to make room for Bogut.

As for where Bogut would play in San Antonio, he’d likely be the Spurs’ third center on the roster, which is a role that doesn’t receive much playing time when everyone is healthy. Against certain teams, Bogut could give the Spurs lineup flexibility against certain matchups, but overall, the starting spot belongs to Pau Gasol and the backup spot has been controlled by Dewayne Dedmon.

Bogut, 32, averaged 3.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in 22.4 minutes with Dallas. Due mostly to injuries, Bogut has played in just 26 of the Mavericks’ 56 games this season.

While Houston will also be aggressive in chasing Bogut, not only do they have more money to offer him than San Antonio and Cleveland, but they too might have a more meaningful role for him on their team.

Gasol, Ginobili injury updates

Thursday afternoon the Spurs announced Pau Gasol has been upgraded to probable to play Friday in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Gasol has missed the Spurs’ last 15 games with a fractured finger injury.

According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express News, Manu Ginobili is also expected to be in action Friday, after he sustained an ankle injury in the Spurs’ final game before the All-Star break at Orlando a week ago.